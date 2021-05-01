CVS Group (LON:CVSG) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

CVSG opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 863 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,887.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,572.75. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.83.

Get CVS Group alerts:

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.