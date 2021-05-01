CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CYBE stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

