Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Cypress Environmental Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

