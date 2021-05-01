Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $129,350.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

