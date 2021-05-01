D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

