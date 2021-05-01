D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Short Interest Up 111.0% in April

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in D8 in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of D8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of D8 by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D8 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 132,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. D8 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

