DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

