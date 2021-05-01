DA Davidson Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

