Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.65

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.65 and last traded at $238.30, with a volume of 5162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.50.

Several analysts have commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.