Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of DAIO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 71,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

