DATx (DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $755,153.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

