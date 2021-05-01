DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares $2.15 Dividend

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.1452 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,089. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

