Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $13.42 million and $823,834.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00757852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.14 or 0.07486278 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.