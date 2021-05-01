DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $27.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $704.89. 1,244,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The firm has a market cap of $676.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.