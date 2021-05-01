Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Independent Research

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

