Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.