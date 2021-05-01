Denali Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

