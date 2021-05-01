Denali Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,062 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE:MSM opened at $90.16 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

