Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 670.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

