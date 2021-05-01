Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

