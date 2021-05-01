Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 134.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

