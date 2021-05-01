Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

