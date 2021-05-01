DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,511. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 582,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

