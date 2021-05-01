Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.08.

NYSE K opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

