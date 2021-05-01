Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

