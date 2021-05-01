Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

