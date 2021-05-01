Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $294.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

