Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.