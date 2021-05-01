DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $35.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.10. 2,744,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.99. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

