DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $35.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

