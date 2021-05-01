DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $488.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM traded down $35.60 on Friday, reaching $386.10. 2,744,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.99. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

