Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$4.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

