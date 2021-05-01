DEXTools Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $57.49 million and $1.30 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.