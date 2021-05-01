Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,279. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

