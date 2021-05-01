Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

