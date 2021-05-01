Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.