Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.
Shares of DLR stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.
DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
