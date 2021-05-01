Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.40% of Cutera worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.