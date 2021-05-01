Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.63 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

