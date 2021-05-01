Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by solid performance by its Direct Banking business. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. It has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses bothers.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $217,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

