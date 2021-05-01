Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 713.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

