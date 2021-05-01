DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

