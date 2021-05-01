Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Investec raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DSITF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

