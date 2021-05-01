Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

