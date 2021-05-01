DOGEFI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $721,625.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $721,625.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00283099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.74 or 0.01082056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00720826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.68 or 0.99710204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

