Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $97,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

