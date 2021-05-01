Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.34. The stock had a trading volume of 733,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,026. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.61 and a 200 day moving average of $381.03. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

