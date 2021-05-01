Donu (DONU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Donu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donu has a total market cap of $132,145.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00054513 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito

Donu Coin Trading

