DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by 86 Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by equities researchers at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 463,888 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,665 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

