DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 8.4%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 107,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,470,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

