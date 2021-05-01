DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.72.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 10,668,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

