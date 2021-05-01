Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 92.3% in April

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LYL stock remained flat at $$1.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 533,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.